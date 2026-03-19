  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Torrox
  4. Жилой квартал Infinity Views

Жилой квартал Infinity Views

Torrox Park, Испания
от
$387,939
;
6
Оставить заявку
ID: 39202
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1589472135
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    La Axarquia
  • Город
    Torrox
  • Деревня
    Torrox Park
  • Адрес
    Calle Platero

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
The development consists of 21 semi-detached houses. They are distributed in 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and living-dining room-kitchen with direct access to a large terrace with sea views. It has a communal area with swimming pool. Each property has a basement with individual garage and a large storage area. It is a perfect option for both first and second homes. Torrox is located in the east of the province of Malaga, in the Axarquia region, and is famous for being considered the town with the best climate in Europe. The municipality is divided into two nuclei: Torrox and Torrox Costa, where the promenade with the viewpoint and the lighthouse is located. The development is situated on top of a hill, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views. It is 50 km from Malaga and 15 km from Nerja. The beach is situated at 1500 m, as well as the connection to the N-340, a coastal road with wonderful views and access to the beach that connects the whole coast. The area is quiet, ideal to live in due to its proximity to Málaga and its good connection to the A-7 motorway. It is also perfect to spend the summer with children and avoid the hustle and bustle of other more crowded coastal areas. On the promenade there are several playgrounds for children and green areas to walk with your pet.

Местонахождение на карте

Torrox Park, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Marbella Club Hills Fase II
Benahavis, Испания
от
$955,626
Жилой квартал Riviera Hill
Михас, Испания
от
$329,918
Жилой квартал Capri Fase 3
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$510,805
Жилой квартал Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Михас, Испания
от
$2,61 млн
Жилой квартал Higueron West
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$802,043
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Infinity Views
Torrox Park, Испания
от
$387,939
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Показать все Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Жилой квартал MILABEKA
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$637,084
Год сдачи 2028
Milabeka presents an exclusive boutique development of just 10 contemporary residences. Located on the historic Milagrosa Street in Málaga, next to Parque del Oeste and within walking distance of all services, restaurants and leisure areas, this development offers the perfect balance betwee…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Maralto
Жилой квартал Maralto
Жилой квартал Maralto
Жилой квартал Maralto
Жилой квартал Maralto
Показать все Жилой квартал Maralto
Жилой квартал Maralto
Эстепона, Испания
от
$544,934
A large residential complex in the Las Mesas area of ​​Estepona. Its location offers exceptional homes with stunning views of the sea and mountains, abundant light, and bathed by the gentle sea breeze. Designed for those seeking a lifestyle surrounded by amenities and a perfect balance betw…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Показать все Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Жилой квартал Serene Atalaya
Эстепона, Испания
от
$910,120
Exclusive residential comprised of 50 contemporary style semi-detached villas consisting of a large living room, open plan kitchen furnished and equipped with top brand appliances, 3 bedrooms or 2 large bedrooms, 2 or 3 bathrooms, terrace and garden. The properties enjoy excellent views and…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации