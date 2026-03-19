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Жилой квартал Villa Natalie

Manilva, Испания
от
$3,41 млн
;
15
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ID: 39541
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1440023669
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Manilva

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English English
This spectacular contemporary villa, distributed over three levels, is located in the exclusive residential area of Bahía de las Rocas, in Manilva, one of the most privileged enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Its elevated position offers breathtaking panoramic views over the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the North African coastline, creating a truly unique setting that can be enjoyed from almost every corner of the property. The villa is also located just a short distance from beautiful beaches and close to the Cádiz coastline. The property features 4 spacious bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a stylish guest toilet on the main floor. On the upper level, there is a dedicated space for a solarium, perfect for enjoying the sun and views in total privacy. High ceilings and large windows enhance the sense of space and natural light throughout the home, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living areas. The villa includes a modern open-plan fully fitted kitchen and elegantly designed bathrooms finished with high-quality materials. Designed for year-round comfort, the property is equipped with underfloor heating, a heated swimming pool, and a private cinema room, offering a truly luxurious living experience. A unique villa that combines design, location, and unparalleled views—ideal for those seeking an exclusive home on the Mediterranean.

Местонахождение на карте

Manilva, Испания
Еда и напитки

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Жилой квартал Villa Natalie
Manilva, Испания
от
$3,41 млн
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