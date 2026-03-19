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Жилой квартал Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 9

Марбелья, Испания
от
$8,99 млн
;
20
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ID: 39041
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In CRM: 966088849
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Адрес
    El Oasis de Marbella

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English English
New development comprises just 12 unique properties. Fully gated, with beautifully landscaped and immaculately kept gardens and attractive swimming pool, the development enjoys 24 hour security. Built to exacting standards with state-of-the-art technology, property provides the perfect setting in which to relax and entertain in style. Nestled within the prestigious Vilas 12 community, Villa Number 9 is a stunning residence offering an unparalleled living experience in Marbella's most exclusive address. Designed by the best architect and fully furnished by the esteemed Pedro Peña, this villa epitomizes luxury living. Spanning four meticulously crafted floors, all seamlessly connected by your private elevator, Villa Number 9 showcases unmatched architectural brilliance. The expansive living room, with its dramatic double-height ceiling, creates a grand and airy atmosphere perfect for entertaining. This space effortlessly blends into a beautifully designed terrace, maximizing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The most eagerly anticipated luxury development on Marbella’s exclusive Golden Mile, it is now complete and waiting to be savored. Featuring stylish contemporary architecture designed by one of Marbella’s leading “starchitects”, this development offers the best of modern Mediterranean living in the most coveted residential neighborhood of the resort. Built to the highest of specifications with premium quality materials, over four floors, the developers’ attention to detail is second-to-none and these unique homes deliver unprecedented levels of contemporary luxury on the Golden Mile.

Местонахождение на карте

Марбелья, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 9
Марбелья, Испания
от
$8,99 млн
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