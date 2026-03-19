  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Valle Romano Estepona

Жилой квартал Villa Valle Romano Estepona

Эстепона, Испания
от
$2,01 млн
;
16
Оставить заявку
ID: 39419
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 690509737
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Modern luxury villa with infinity pool and panoramic views. Introducing a stunning new villa currently under construction in the prestigious Roman Valley, offering unparalleled views and exceptional modern design. This contemporary masterpiece combines minimalist architecture with luxurious comfort, creating the perfect Mediterranean sanctuary. With floor-to-ceiling windows and open-plan interiors, natural light floods the space, enhancing the serene ambiance and seamless interior living. One of the villa's standout features is its stunning infinity pool with a cascading waterfall edge, where you can lounge while taking in panoramic views of the golf course, lush hills, and glimpses of the sea. Expansive terraces and elegant lounge areas offer ideal settings for entertaining or relaxing in privacy, while the rooftop solarium adds another layer of exclusivity and indulgence. The villa is just a 7-minute drive from Estepona Port, placing you close to the lively marina, local restaurants, and boutique shops, while enjoying the peaceful elegance of an elevated location. A variety of amenities are also nearby, including top-class golf courses and pristine beaches. With construction already underway and every detail designed to the highest standards, this is a rare opportunity to secure a future home in one of the most desirable enclaves on the Costa del Sol.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты с 2 и 3 спальнями в Сьюдад-Кесада
Рохалес, Испания
от
$498,501
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Испания
от
$9,90 млн
Жилой квартал ATTA Villas
Эстепона, Испания
от
$2,05 млн
Жилой квартал Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 8
Марбелья, Испания
от
$8,53 млн
Жилой квартал Villa Natalie
Manilva, Испания
от
$3,41 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Эстепона, Испания
от
$2,01 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Solana Village
Жилой квартал Solana Village
Жилой квартал Solana Village
Жилой квартал Solana Village
Жилой квартал Solana Village
Показать все Жилой квартал Solana Village
Жилой квартал Solana Village
Михас, Испания
от
$466,436
The residence is being built at the top of the hill overlooking the Europa Golf Course, in a fabulous position that provides panoramic views of the golf course and some of them to the sea. All the apartments are East or South facing, meaning that they enjoy plenty of light all day long. It …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Показать все Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2
Михас, Испания
от
$693,966
With a sleek, modern design, this exclusive apartment complex is set within a secure, gated community that has been carefully orientated to maximise the stunning views this commanding location offers. The eye naturally travels from the lake of the emerald-green golf course, whose fairways …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Показать все Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Casares, Испания
от
$5,69 млн
Nestled in the exclusive Finca Cortesin Resort, this magnificent villa showcases captivating architecture that offers a contemporary twist on golfside living. As you arrive, a private driveway welcomes you, providing convenient covered parking spaces for two cars. Spread across two floors,…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации