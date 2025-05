Квартира в новостройке Archi Varketili 2

Archi Varketili 2 is a residential house, which is being built in Varketili III massif, 5 minutes' walk from Varketili metro station. 2,600 sq.m. green yard is provided for the 18-storey project, where a children's playground will be located. High quality Alucobond material is used for facade cladding. For construction an environmentally friendly, energy-efficient building block of the German brand YTONG is used, which maintains the temperature and saves energy by 40%, which reduces utility bills.