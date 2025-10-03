  1. Realting.com
  4. Квартира в новостройке HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Квартира в новостройке HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Тирана, Албания
от
$382,313
от
$2,532/м²
BTC
4.5475399
ETH
238.3560078
USDT
377 987.1767620
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
4
ID: 32811
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 04.11.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Албания
  • Область / штат
    Центральная Албания
  • Район
    Тирана (область)
  • Город
    Тирана

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2025
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    41

О комплексе

Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural, dynamic, and ever-evolving character.

Strategically located on “Muhamet Gjollesha” Street, just steps away from the main intersections of 21 Dhjetori and Zogu i Zi, Hora Vertikale stands as an iconic 41-story landmark above ground, complemented by 5 underground levels. It harmoniously integrates residential spaces, hospitality, and commercial areas, creating a self-contained ecosystem of comfort and convenience.

Each apartment type — from cozy 1+1 units (70–100 m²) ideal for couples or short-term rentals, to 2+1 family layouts (100–150 m²), and 3+1 panoramic residences (160 m²) — is designed with natural light, functionality, and urban elegance in mind.

The commercial units within Hora Vertikale offer prime opportunities for boutiques, offices, and restaurants, while the five underground parking levels (12,068.4 m²) ensure full accessibility, safety, and convenience with 24/7 security and surveillance.

Hora Vertikale is not just a building — it’s a living concept, a fusion of art, architecture, and the modern Albanian lifestyle rising vertically above the city.

Местонахождение на карте

Тирана, Албания
Образование
Здравоохранение

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Другие комплексы
Резиденция Palm Paradise Residence
Резиденция Palm Paradise Residence
Резиденция Palm Paradise Residence
Резиденция Palm Paradise Residence
Резиденция Palm Paradise Residence
Резиденция Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Албания
от
$1,396
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2027
Количество этажей 4
Площадь 59–74 м²
10 объектов недвижимости 10
A multifunctional residence with 18 years of habitation, 2 hotels, and 1 swimming pool just 450 meters from the Adriatic Sea makes this project highly sought after for investment. It has various types, including studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments, as well as villas.
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
59.0 – 68.0
96,384 – 111,633
Квартира 2 комнаты
74.0
131,750
Дуплекс
59.0
96,815
Агентство
Investment Realty Group
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Влёра, Албания
от
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 Договор купли-продажи на старом пляже, ВЛОРА.🌅 С видом на море.🏷 Цена: 1800 евро/м2📐 Площадь: 108 м2/Валовой📍 Расположение: улица Сазани, Влора.📜 В процессе ипотеки.❗ Главное преимущество: Расположение делает эту квартиру идеальной для проживания или инвестирования в туризм.🌊 Эта квар…
Агентство
DES Real Estate
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Многоквартирный жилой дом 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Албания
от
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 ПРОДАЖА В ОРИКУМЕ, ВЛОРА💶 Цена: 1300 евро/м2📐 Площадь: 107,4 м2/Валовой📍 Расположение: Orikum, Vlora🏗 Недвижимость находится в стадии строительства💰 Оплата в рассрочку – по договору, начиная с 40% в качестве первой рассрочки.📍 Эта квартира расположена в Орикуме, в тихом и развитом рай…
Агентство
DES Real Estate
