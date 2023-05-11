Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Voronezh

Residential properties for sale in Voronezh, Russia

78 properties total found
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 21,053
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 58,105
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 77,321
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 41,825
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,491
4 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
4 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 96,562
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 54,035
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 32,562
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 55,439
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 36,618
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 26,667
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 45,614
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 28,070
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 155,790
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 44,912
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 32,983
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 47,745
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 52,632
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 53,334
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 42,105
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 49,123
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 72,447
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 259,706
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 295,805
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 39,142
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 38,838
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 59,203
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 36,703
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 135,206
4 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
4 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 98,628

Properties features in Voronezh, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir