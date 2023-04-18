Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Pushkinskiy rayon
  5. Shushary
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Shushary, Russia

Apartmentin Shushary, Russia
Apartment
Shushary, Russia
28 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 46,774
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 6/16 Floor
€ 71,445
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 58,608
Kupchino Metro is 15 minutes away. Property for more than five years, the owner is one adult…
4 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
4 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 142,779
Apartmentin Shushary, Russia
Apartment
Shushary, Russia
23 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 42,086
3 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
3 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 104,377
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 66,422
2 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
2 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 74,794
Art. 54955679 For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the city of satellite of St. Petersburg Slavya…
