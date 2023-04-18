Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Pushkinskiy rayon
  5. Shushary

Residential properties for sale in Shushary, Russia

8 properties total found
Apartmentin Shushary, Russia
Apartment
Shushary, Russia
28 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 46,774
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 6/16 Floor
€ 71,445
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 58,608
Kupchino Metro is 15 minutes away. Property for more than five years, the owner is one adult…
4 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
4 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 142,779
Apartmentin Shushary, Russia
Apartment
Shushary, Russia
23 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 42,086
3 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
3 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 104,377
1 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 66,422
2 room apartmentin Shushary, Russia
2 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 74,794
Art. 54955679 For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the city of satellite of St. Petersburg Slavya…
