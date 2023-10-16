Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Razvilka, Russia

58 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/16
€71,933
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1161 for sale …
€74,605
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1053 for sale …
€64,967
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №331 for sale w…
€62,856
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №319 for sale w…
€62,723
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/8
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №308 for sale w…
€64,728
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №203 for sale w…
€57,805
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/8
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №195 for sale w…
€59,078
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 16/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1687 for sale …
€57,701
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 16/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1686 for sale …
€63,194
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1627 for sale …
€68,403
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 9/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1626 for sale …
€62,929
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1608 for sale …
€62,796
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1573 for sale …
€57,215
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1564 for sale …
€58,559
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1545 for sale …
€71,576
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1544 for sale …
€72,050
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 14/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1543 for sale …
€66,910
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 11/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1524 for sale …
€71,429
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 11/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1523 for sale …
€71,902
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1510 for sale …
€71,429
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1509 for sale …
€71,902
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1508 for sale …
€66,777
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1503 for sale …
€71,283
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 8/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1501 for sale …
€66,643
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1489 for sale …
€71,283
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1488 for sale …
€71,755
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1472 for sale …
€66,510
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1466 for sale …
€71,136
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Razvilka, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/16
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №1465 for sale …
€71,608
