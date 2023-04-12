Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia
Lyubertsy
402
Odintsovo
82
Mytishchi
28
Balashikha
12
Khimki
7
Dolgoprudny
6
Pushkino
4
Razvilka
4
Andreyevka
2
Krasnogorsk
2
Malakhovka
2
Nekrasovskiy
2
Vidnoye
2
Kotelniki
1
Lobnya
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
1 637 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
For sale one bedroom apartment. The apartment needs partial cosmetic repairs. Rehau windows,…
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
19/25 Floor
€ 122,819
For sale beautiful apartment with repair! Apartment with a quality repair, you just have fur…
2 room apartment
Oboldino, Russia
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
9/17 Floor
€ 122,931
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
11/19 Floor
€ 106,167
2 room apartment
Kalinovka, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 119,578
The best offer of the area ! Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale ( Eurocracker ) with KLADOV (…
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/25 Floor
€ 80,352
4 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 4-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
2 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
8/17 Floor
€ 89,404
1 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 69,288
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/17 Floor
€ 115,108
Lot Number: 4097352, Elena: URGENT! Free sale. Solar system. Beautiful LCD with its infrastr…
1 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 72,641
REASON FOR ONE COMMET QUARTER FOR 16. STAGE IN LARGE DOORS AT THE NIELECOUS GOOD CENTER FROM…
1 room apartment
Kotelniki, Russia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
17/25 Floor
€ 86,912
For sale 1 bedroom apartment near Kotelniki metro station. The apartment is re-planned in a …
1 room apartment
Zhilino-1, Russia
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
7/17 Floor
€ 78,229
The best offer in the area ! For sale a bright, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a modern LCD « T…
2 room apartment
Purshevo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 60,348
Great offer! Cozy, bright 2 - bedroom apartment for sale in. Balashikha d. Pursevo. Total a…
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 94,992
For sale 2k. apartment, with a total area of 65.8 m2, on the 2 floor, 3 a land brick house, …
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 121,701
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 122,819
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 220,690
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 218,264
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 220,129
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 218,164
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 217,322
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 217,322
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 217,603
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 216,760
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 264,380
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 206,011
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
€ 105,494
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 145,257
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map