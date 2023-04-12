Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Lyubertsy
402
Odintsovo
82
Mytishchi
28
Balashikha
12
Khimki
7
Dolgoprudny
6
Pushkino
4
Razvilka
4
1 637 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
For sale one bedroom apartment. The apartment needs partial cosmetic repairs. Rehau windows,…
2 room apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 19/25 Floor
€ 122,819
For sale beautiful apartment with repair! Apartment with a quality repair, you just have fur…
2 room apartmentin Oboldino, Russia
2 room apartment
Oboldino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 122,931
3 room apartmentin Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 11/19 Floor
€ 106,167
2 room apartmentin Kalinovka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kalinovka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 119,578
The best offer of the area ! Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale ( Eurocracker ) with KLADOV (…
1 room apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/25 Floor
€ 80,352
4 room apartmentin Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 159,475
Cozy 4-room apartment for sale in the new Housing Complex of comfort class Minipolis Serebri…
2 room apartmentin Andreyevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 8/17 Floor
€ 89,404
1 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 69,288
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 115,108
Lot Number: 4097352, Elena: URGENT! Free sale. Solar system. Beautiful LCD with its infrastr…
1 room apartmentin Andreyevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 72,641
REASON FOR ONE COMMET QUARTER FOR 16. STAGE IN LARGE DOORS AT THE NIELECOUS GOOD CENTER FROM…
1 room apartmentin Kotelniki, Russia
1 room apartment
Kotelniki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 17/25 Floor
€ 86,912
For sale 1 bedroom apartment near Kotelniki metro station. The apartment is re-planned in a …
1 room apartmentin Zhilino-1, Russia
1 room apartment
Zhilino-1, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 7/17 Floor
€ 78,229
The best offer in the area ! For sale a bright, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a modern LCD « T…
2 room apartmentin Purshevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Purshevo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 60,348
Great offer! Cozy, bright 2 - bedroom apartment for sale in. Balashikha d. Pursevo. Total a…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 94,992
For sale 2k. apartment, with a total area of 65.8 m2, on the 2 floor, 3 a land brick house, …
2 room apartmentin dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 121,701
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
2 room apartmentin dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 122,819
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 220,690
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 218,264
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 220,129
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 218,164
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 217,322
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 217,322
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 217,603
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 216,760
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
3 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 264,380
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 206,011
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 105,494
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 145,257
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…

Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia

