Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Krasnogorsky District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€255,105
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€238,858
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€237,513
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€328,078
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€281,599
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€238,858
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
€209,736
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€241,726
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€355,650
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€334,982
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€263,012
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€258,012
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€272,596
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€226,797
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€328,078
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€328,132
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€279,392
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€279,392

Properties features in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir