Residential properties for sale in Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the village. White-haired Siver urban settlement. On the 3rd…
€25,338

Mir