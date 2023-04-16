Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
3 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
2 bath 115 m²
€ 320,000
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
3 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 285,000

Properties features in Sao Clemente, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir