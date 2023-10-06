Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Santo Antonio
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Santo Antonio, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Santo Antonio, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santo Antonio, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
€650,000

Properties features in Santo Antonio, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir