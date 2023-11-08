Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Parque das Nacoes

Residential properties for sale in Parque das Nacoes, Portugal

apartments
39
40 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in West, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
West, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/16
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
€2,30M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in West, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
West, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 12/16
Bright and elegant 4 bedroom apartment designed following the highest quality standards. …
€3,30M
4 room apartment in West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
T4 Apartment with an area of 244m ² and a veranda 32m ² Martinhal Residences is an exclusive…
€2,90M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in West, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
€1,09M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in West, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
€565,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in West, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
€350,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€415,000
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€975,000
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€1,20M
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€750,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€830,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€705,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€735,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€560,000
4 room apartment in West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€1,15M
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€750,000
4 room apartment in West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€2,70M
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€355,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€370,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€355,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€355,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
€632,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€485,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 65m² New O'Living Residential Complex is a project of …
€294,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 174 m²
€810,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
€323,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€285,000
2 room apartment in West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€465,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
€623,000
1 room apartment in West, Portugal
1 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 67m ² The new O'Living residential complex is a projec…
€298,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir