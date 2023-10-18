UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Portugal
Marvila
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Marvila, Portugal
42 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
3
153 m²
Brand new apartment 3 bedrooms with an area of 153 sq.m. with parking and a garden of 44 sq.…
€798,765
Recommend
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
3
185 m²
€1,18M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
95 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of lofts in New York, overlooking the apartme…
€560,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
93 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€570,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
2
142 m²
€870,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
96 m²
€580,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Marvila, Portugal
2
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; kn…
€510,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marvila, Portugal
2
1
48 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marvila, Portugal
4
139 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
€1,09M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
2
127 m²
Apartments with an area of 127m ² and a veranda of 20.2m ² 107 Square Building apartments ar…
€741,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
2
105 m²
Apartments with an area of 105.70m ² and a veranda of 14.4m ² 107 Square Building apartments…
€631,750
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
2
107 m²
Apartments with an area of 107m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart of…
€622,250
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
82 m²
Apartment of 82.2m² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart of Prata Riversi…
€489,250
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
171 m²
Apartments of 171.80m ² and a veranda of 60.40m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€1,01M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
2
104 m²
Apartments with an area of 104.60m ² and a veranda of 13.60m ² 107 Square Building apartment…
€608,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
2
127 m²
The 127.00m² apartment and the 28.10m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€731,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
79 m²
Apartments with an area of 79.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart …
€475,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
138 m²
The 138.70m² apartment and the 66.20m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
134 m²
The 134.90m² apartment and the 30.90m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
153 m²
Apartments of 153.90m ² and a veranda of 22.70m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€897,750
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
138 m²
Apartments of 138.70m ² and a veranda of 183.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are locate…
€874,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
139 m²
Apartments of 139.80m ² and a veranda of 81.40m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€874,000
Recommend
Apartment
Marvila, Portugal
43 m²
The 43.70-sized apartment and the 23.1m² veranda 107 Square Building apartments are located …
€289,750
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
63 m²
Apartments with an area of 63.60m ² and a veranda of 38.50m ² 107 Square Building apartments…
€427,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
83 m²
€480,000
Recommend
Apartment
Marvila, Portugal
90 m²
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
3
149 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€885,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
3
194 m²
€1,23M
Recommend
Apartment
Marvila, Portugal
84 m²
€550,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
1
53 m²
€360,000
Recommend
