Condos for sale in Portugal

Condo 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
€635,000
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments in Quarteira, Portugal
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
€360,000
Condo 6 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Condo 6 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The magnificent ocean view 6-room apartment is located in an exclusive condominium in the ch…
€1,50M
Condo 5 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Condo 5 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
The luxury 5-bedroom apartments are located in the exclusive condominium Parque Cidadela in …
€1,18M

