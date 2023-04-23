Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 3,300,000
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
Villa 2 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath 107 m²
€ 680,000
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
5 bath
€ 3,250,000
Luxury villa in Albufeira. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a luxury contemporar…
Villa 2 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Villa 6 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath 392 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
The main villa consists of 6 bedrooms and five bathrooms. With a living and dining room …
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
This beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms and 3 floors is in good condition, with exterior and in…
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath
€ 1,125,000
Modern villa near the Albufeira Marina, within walking distance to all the main services, wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 980,000
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
1 436 m²
€ 8,000,000
The magnificent, unique, luxurious estate, built to the highest standards, is located in Alb…
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 197 m²
€ 595,000
Great House, on a plot land 828m2, on top of Albufeira, in a very quiet area, close to the b…

