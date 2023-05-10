Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Alytus
41
Druskininkai
22
Vieciunai
3
102 properties total found
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 42,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,000
3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 65,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 62,500
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 42,500
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 26,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 50,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 43,000
House in Silaiciai, Lithuania
House
Silaiciai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 24,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 146,000
House in Karliskes, Lithuania
House
Karliskes, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 289,000
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 25,500
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 62,500
House in Vainezeris, Lithuania
House
Vainezeris, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 164,900
House in Kurnenai, Lithuania
House
Kurnenai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 219,000
House in Kolonistai, Lithuania
House
Kolonistai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
House in Doskonys, Lithuania
House
Doskonys, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 38,000
House in Ilgai, Lithuania
House
Ilgai, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 212,000
House in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
House
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,500
House in Nekrunai, Lithuania
House
Nekrunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 32,000

