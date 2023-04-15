Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Verona, Italy

Peschiera del Garda
25
Verona
5
Bussolengo
2
Valeggio sul Mincio
2
Cerea
1
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella
1
93 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 660,000
In Costermano sul Garda, in an exclusive and panoramic position, a delightful three-room apa…
Villa 9 room villain Bardolino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms 5 bath 451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
2 room apartmentin Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 540,000
Facing the lakefront in the characteristic centre of Bardolino, we offer this flat in a uniq…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Caprino Veronese, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 295,000
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
5 room apartmentin Verona, Italy
5 room apartment
Verona, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 4,500,000
"This house was filled with beautiful and rare Artworks by that nice spirit named Pietro Ant…
3 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Approx. 350 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
2 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 365,000
In a context with only 4 units and a private garden, about 5 minutes walk from the city cent…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 440,000
In the locality of Pai, just three kilometres from Torri del Benaco, in a context of a few u…
Villa 9 room villain Verona, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Verona, Italy
24 Number of rooms 19 bath 31 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 353 m²
€ 1,980,000
In the most attractive area of Torri del Benaco, 300 meters from the centre, we offer a deta…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Malcesine, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 920,000
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mozzecane, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mozzecane, Italy
35 Number of rooms 12 bath 3 582 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villain Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 520 m²
€ 1,350,000
In the absolute tranquillity of the lake's hinterland, just 5 minutes from Lake Garda, we of…
Villa 2 room villain Porto, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Porto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 1,150,000
With a breathtaking view, between lake and hill, we offer for sale a panoramic villa in exce…
Villa 9 room villain Cerea, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Cerea, Italy
26 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 300 m²
€ 4,000,000
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
Villa 6 room villain Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 624 m²
€ 1,450,000
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,600,000
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 275,000
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
2 room apartmentin Magugnano, Italy
2 room apartment
Magugnano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 430,000
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 240,000
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 325,000
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 600,000
GA-V001452. Эксклюзивная квартира с прекрасным видом на озеро в Дождь Торри-дель-БенакоВ эл…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 520,000
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 330,000
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…

Properties features in Verona, Italy

