Show properties list
Italy
Veneto
Verona
Residential properties for sale in Verona, Italy
93 properties total found
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 660,000
In Costermano sul Garda, in an exclusive and panoramic position, a delightful three-room apa…
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms
5 bath
451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 540,000
Facing the lakefront in the characteristic centre of Bardolino, we offer this flat in a uniq…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 295,000
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
5 room apartment
Verona, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
500 m²
€ 4,500,000
"This house was filled with beautiful and rare Artworks by that nice spirit named Pietro Ant…
3 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Approx. 350 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 365,000
In a context with only 4 units and a private garden, about 5 minutes walk from the city cent…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 440,000
In the locality of Pai, just three kilometres from Torri del Benaco, in a context of a few u…
Villa 9 room villa
Verona, Italy
24 Number of rooms
19 bath
31 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
353 m²
€ 1,980,000
In the most attractive area of Torri del Benaco, 300 meters from the centre, we offer a deta…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Malcesine, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
€ 920,000
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mozzecane, Italy
35 Number of rooms
12 bath
3 582 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
520 m²
€ 1,350,000
In the absolute tranquillity of the lake's hinterland, just 5 minutes from Lake Garda, we of…
Villa 2 room villa
Porto, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
€ 1,150,000
With a breathtaking view, between lake and hill, we offer for sale a panoramic villa in exce…
Villa 9 room villa
Cerea, Italy
26 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 300 m²
€ 4,000,000
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
Villa 6 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
15 Number of rooms
4 bath
624 m²
€ 1,450,000
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,600,000
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 275,000
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
2 room apartment
Magugnano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 430,000
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 240,000
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 325,000
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 600,000
GA-V001452. Эксклюзивная квартира с прекрасным видом на озеро в Дождь Торри-дель-БенакоВ эл…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
€ 520,000
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 330,000
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
