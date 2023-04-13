Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Umbria
Terni
Houses
Houses for sale in Terni, Italy
Terni
445
House
Clear all
445 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 280,000
Partially restored stone farmhouse on several levels (one part with two levels, the other wi…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Recently renovated farmhouse in a panoramic and secluded position. Two levels plus attic. St…
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Residential area in lots for a total volume of 6,500 cubic meters located in the area served…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 300,000
Renovated farmhouse with adjacent farmhouse to be restored. Two floors with living area on t…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 120,000
Farmhouse (former monastery) to be restored with approximately 4.0 hectares of land. Panoram…
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
€ 100,000
Building lot located in a secluded position. Possibility of splitting into two distinct area…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
420 m²
Price on request
Historic manor-type building with 4,000 m2 of garden. Arranged on two levels for over 400 sq…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 300,000
Single villa of excellent workmanship built in 2000 Ground floor with porch on two sides liv…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse with 3,500 m2 of fenced garden and swimming pool. Composed of three inde…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Single house with 1,100 m2 of courtyard. Ground floor 230 m2 laboratory with 100 m2 canopy 1…
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center completely renovated with quality materials. Two levels plus attic and t…
House
Terni, Italy
60 000 m²
Price on request
Building area of about 60 thousand but with a maximum volume of 60 thousand cubic meters. Op…
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Cottage along the Valdete with one hectare of flat land. Old brick structure and wooden floo…
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 50,000
House in the historic center on three levels. Ground floor garage. First floor living area. …
House
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
Price on request
Building area of about two hectares subject to implementation plan
9 room house
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 400,000
Town house of about 700 square meters along the national road. Property to be restored to ob…
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
170 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse on two floors for about 170 square meters Ground floor with living room…
House
Terni, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
Building area with land area of approximately 2..2 hectares for residential and commercial u…
House
Terni, Italy
3 200 m²
Price on request
Three lots for residential use of respectively 1,300, 1,100 and 800 m2. Possibility of excha…
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Single house with courtyard and land. Raised ground floor apartment of 130 sqm renovated. Fi…
House
Terni, Italy
2 300 m²
Price on request
Urbanized allotment overlooking the sea on the northern outskirts. Lots from 1,150 sq m to 2…
House
Terni, Italy
12 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 12,000 sqm with sea view with planning permission for a house of 90 sqm plus 100 sqm…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Cottage to be renovated brick structure with wooden floors in a panoramic two-story accessor…
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
366 m²
€ 2,150,000
In one of the most prestigious panoramic locations of Lake Garda, with a wide lake view, onl…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Brick farmhouse in fairly good condition complete with all services on two floors plus attic…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Complex multi-level on the outskirts of the village (former nursery school) structure in goo…
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
RESIDENTIAL LOT 884 SQM URBAN FARM HOUSE OF 200 SQ + + ADJACENT LAND OF APPROXIMATELY 2,000 …
House
Terni, Italy
650 m²
Price on request
Batch of 650 square meters with planning permission for 290 square meters of basement, 350 s…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
15
Properties features in Terni, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map