Residential properties for sale in Terni, Italy

Terni
538
538 properties total found
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 120,000
First floor apartment without lift in a small condominium. Two bedrooms bedroom two bathroom…
4 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 60,000
Attic on the second floor without lift, two bedrooms, bathroom, living area with kitchenette…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 280,000
Partially restored stone farmhouse on several levels (one part with two levels, the other wi…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Recently renovated farmhouse in a panoramic and secluded position. Two levels plus attic. St…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Residential area in lots for a total volume of 6,500 cubic meters located in the area served…
Villa 9 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 300,000
Renovated farmhouse with adjacent farmhouse to be restored. Two floors with living area on t…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 120,000
Farmhouse (former monastery) to be restored with approximately 4.0 hectares of land. Panoram…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
€ 100,000
Building lot located in a secluded position. Possibility of splitting into two distinct area…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 420 m²
Price on request
Historic manor-type building with 4,000 m2 of garden. Arranged on two levels for over 400 sq…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
Price on request
Real estate complex consisting of 51 apartments of about 50 square meters each. There are al…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 300,000
Single villa of excellent workmanship built in 2000 Ground floor with porch on two sides liv…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse with 3,500 m2 of fenced garden and swimming pool. Composed of three inde…
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
10 Number of rooms 180 m²
Price on request
Recently built ground floor apartment with 250 m2 of garden. Three bedrooms two bathrooms li…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Single house with 1,100 m2 of courtyard. Ground floor 230 m2 laboratory with 100 m2 canopy 1…
8 room housein Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center completely renovated with quality materials. Two levels plus attic and t…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
60 000 m²
Price on request
Building area of about 60 thousand but with a maximum volume of 60 thousand cubic meters. Op…
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
50 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 100,000
Second floor apartment of about 90 square meters with covered parking space. Two bedrooms ba…
8 room housein Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Cottage along the Valdete with one hectare of flat land. Old brick structure and wooden floo…
6 room housein Terni, Italy
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 50,000
House in the historic center on three levels. Ground floor garage. First floor living area. …
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
Price on request
Building area of about two hectares subject to implementation plan
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 400,000
Town house of about 700 square meters along the national road. Property to be restored to ob…
8 room housein Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 170 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse on two floors for about 170 square meters Ground floor with living room…
3 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 100,000
Attic on the third floor with no lift. Bedroom, bathroom, living room with kitchenette. Sout…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
First floor apartment with independent entrance Surface area of 100 sq m General condition o…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
Building area with land area of approximately 2..2 hectares for residential and commercial u…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 240,000
Newly built apartments in class A4+ in various types of about 100 square meters. Quality fin…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
3 200 m²
Price on request
Three lots for residential use of respectively 1,300, 1,100 and 800 m2. Possibility of excha…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
55 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment with garage on the first floor with lift two bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen…

