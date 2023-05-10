Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Sicily, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Syracuse, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Syracuse, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€ 120,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Marina Salina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Marina Salina, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agnone Fortezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Agnone Fortezza, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
€ 185,000
Villa 3 room villa in Carrozzieri, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Carrozzieri, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
€ 260,000
Villa 2 room villa in Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 107,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 110,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 109,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 249,000
Villa Villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 29,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€ 190,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
€ 340,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
€ 240,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 70,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 190,000
Villa Villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 125,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sciacca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa in Licata, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Licata, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€ 770,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Calabernardo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calabernardo, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
€ 1,680,000
Villa 4 room villa in Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 6 room villa in San Corrado di Fuori, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Corrado di Fuori, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
€ 380,000
Villa Villa in Marsala, Italy
Villa Villa
Marsala, Italy
Area 5 m²
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Messina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Messina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ragusa, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
€ 980,000

Properties features in Sicily, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir