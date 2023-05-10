Italy
Villas for sale in Sicily, Italy
27 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Syracuse, Italy
4
200 m²
€ 120,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Marina Salina, Italy
4
200 m²
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 room villa
Agnone Fortezza, Italy
6
120 m²
€ 185,000
Villa 3 room villa
Carrozzieri, Italy
4
100 m²
€ 260,000
Villa 2 room villa
Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
3
140 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
180 m²
€ 107,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
100 m²
€ 110,000
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
100 m²
€ 109,000
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
4
2
€ 249,000
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
1
1
€ 29,000
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
4
2
300 m²
€ 190,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4
4
600 m²
€ 340,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4
3
390 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
3
3
135 m²
€ 240,000
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
60 m²
€ 70,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4
2
€ 190,000
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
1
1
€ 125,000
Villa 4 room villa
Sciacca, Italy
4
2
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
160 m²
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa
Licata, Italy
2
2
82 m²
€ 770,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calabernardo, Italy
7
7
800 m²
€ 1,680,000
Villa 4 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
4
2
150 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 6 room villa
San Corrado di Fuori, Italy
6
3
180 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
3
4
100 m²
€ 380,000
Villa Villa
Marsala, Italy
5 m²
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa
Messina, Italy
3
220 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 6 room villa
Ragusa, Italy
6
360 m²
€ 980,000
