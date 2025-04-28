Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Sicily, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Corrado di Fuori, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Corrado di Fuori, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Not far from Noto, known for its Baroque architecture and flower celebration, a villa with b…
$329,493
Villa 4 bedrooms in Scicli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Scicli, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$511,283
Villa 3 bedrooms in Scicli, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Scicli, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Villas "Le Spinazze" & # 8212; it is a modern project for lovers of rest at sea and nature. …
$431,750
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
