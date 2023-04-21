Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

47 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,190,000
Desenzano del Garda, in prestigious area, we offer single villa with lake view. The villa is…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 599,000
In Desenzano del Garda, we propose single villa that will soon be completed in a 16-units al…
3 room townhouse in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Villa 2 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 224 m²
€ 1,410,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Villa 2 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 860,000
In an exclusive hilly area, convenient to all communication routes and services, we offer re…
Villa Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
210 m²
€ 280,000
GA-V000909. Дом рустико в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в древней и характерно…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 550,000
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 599,000
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 650,000
GA-V001210. ОТДЕЛЬНОСТОЯЩАЯ ВИЛЛА У ОЗЕРА С БОЛЬШИМ САДОМ. В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 137 m²
€ 338,000
GA-V001250. ЧАСТЬ ОСОБНЯКА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ центральном и жилом район…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,100,000
GA-V001310. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ПРЕКРАСНЫМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
Villa 5 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 980,000
GA-V001304. ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННАЯ ОДНОМЕСТНАЯ ВИЛЛА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAУдобно расположенный в …
Villa 2 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 131 m²
€ 773,000
GA-V001344. Эксклюзивный дом с видом на озеро и террасой в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенно…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
GA-V001322. Дизайнерская вилла с видом на озеро в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в муниц…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 435,000
GA-V001408. Таунхаус в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ центре города Сан-Мартино делла Батт…
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 795,000
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 339,000
GH-DV3695. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 379,000
GH-DV3690. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,500,000
GH-230519. Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано.Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано. Расположенн…
Villa 5 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,150,000
VB-090316-3. Озеро Гарда. Старинная редкая виллаРасположение: . Безусловно, одна из самых к…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,800,000
ABI-1160A. Вилла в стиле Либерти на озере ГардаВилла в стиле Либерти с частным садовым участ…
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 12,000,000
ABI-1230А. Шикарная вилла на первой линии озера ГардаШикарная вилла на озере Гарда. Уникальн…
Villa 5 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 580 m²
€ 1,650,000
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,050,000
GH-DV3012. Большая вилла с видом на озеро в центре Дезенцано.Дезенцано дель Гарда, Великолеп…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 359,000
GH-DV3691. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
