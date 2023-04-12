Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Italy

Tuscany
2
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Greve in Chianti
1
Lazio
1
Piemont
1
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
1
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
1
6 properties total found
Castlein Milan, Italy
Castle
Milan, Italy
38 000 m²
€ 200,000,000
& nbsp; A network of six four-star hotels throughout Italy. Six 4 **** S-star hotels in one…
Castle 13 bathroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Castle 13 bathrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
13 bath 2 500 m²
Price on request
Castle XII in, located in the mountains, near Lake Garda. The only castle in the area of the…
Castlein Siena, Italy
Castle
Siena, Italy
1 140 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful castle is located in Siena, Tuscany. A distinctive feature of the castle is, t…
Castlein Roma Capitale, Italy
Castle
Roma Capitale, Italy
30 m²
€ 24,000,000
The luxury castle, converted to a hotel, is only 15 km away from the centre of Rome, Lazio …
Castlein Asti, Italy
Castle
Asti, Italy
€ 2,900,000
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …
Castle 10 bedroomsin Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 18,000,000
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…

