  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Agrigento

Residential properties for sale in Agrigento, Italy

Sciacca
3
Licata
1
139 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 39,000
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 60 m²
€ 54,000
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO   Classic Sicilian Charm …
3 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 30,000
On sale two adjacent houses already put into communication. The whole consists of ground flo…
6 room house in Bivona, Italy
6 room house
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
€ 1,290,000
This is a prestigious residential building surrounded by about 4,000 square meters of green,…
3 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 165,000
The ground floor with entrance from Via Bellini consists of two parking garages independent …
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 69,000
AREA: New area - ADDRESS: Via Toscanini – Cianciana (Ag) ROOMS: 5, plus kitchen + bath…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 90,000
DETAILED DESCRIPTION. HISTORIC STONE HOUSE FOR SALE - The house has been restored recentl…
House in Sciacca, Italy
House
Sciacca, Italy
1 bath
€ 55,000
An independent terraced villetta close to the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). Composed of a bed…
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 45 m²
€ 7,500
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approx 15 sqm per floor for a total area of 45…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 bath 60 m²
€ 12,000
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath 162 m²
€ 69,000
The ground floor of about 54 square meters consists of a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom …
3 room house in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 room house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
2 bath 180 m²
€ 69,000
House composed of six rooms on the lower ground floor all Refined, and of two rooms on the u…
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 135 m²
€ 18,000
135 sqm, 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 floors AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: corner of Salita Convento S…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 107 m²
€ 17,000
AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: d Via Arfeli - Cianciana (AG) USE: independent house TYPE: Civil …
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 180 m²
€ 107,000
Villetta of 3 storeys of 60 sqm per floor approx for a total area of 180 sqm approx, compose…
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 149 m²
€ 150,000
Second and third floor apartments in the Historic Town Center of Cianciana in Salita Regina …
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 90 m²
€ 99,000
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
2 room apartment in Sciacca, Italy
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
1 bath 75 m²
€ 74,000
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 340 m²
€ 120,000
A panoramic townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana in the Salita Regina Elena, n…
House in Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
40 m²
€ 69,000
Agricultural land of approx 22850 sqm with the presence of a rural building of two storeys c…
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 82 m²
€ 0
House of approx 82 sqm and land of approx 1600 sqm with panoramic views near the Sports Grou…
House in Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 60 m²
€ 39,000
House of approx 60 sqm for civil habitation, well refinded. With agricultural land with the …
3 room house in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 room house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
2 bath
€ 39,000
  House in located in the Historic Town Centre of the beautiful and historic town of…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 49,000
House of two storeys which covers a total area of 90 sqm approx. The house is in the Histori…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 66,000
Two property units in a restored old stone house in Via Amormino, three minutes walk from ma…
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 60,000
Historic corner stone house renovated in Salita Regina Elena, 1 minute walk from the square,…
2 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 15,000
A three storey townhouse in Via Bellini – Alessandria della Rocca (AG). The house cove…
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 70 m²
€ 19,500
 Apartment on the  second floor, inside it is composed of living room, kitchen, tw…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 95 m²
€ 44,000
House composed of a storeroom on the ground floor of approx 15 sqm. Living area of approx 35…
3 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath 260 m²
€ 35,000
House of four storeys with 2 rooms per floor for an area of approx 65 sqm per floor. The gro…

Properties features in Agrigento, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
