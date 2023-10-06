Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Villeneuve-Loubet

Residential properties for sale in Villeneuve-Loubet, France

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir