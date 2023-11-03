Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tours, France

Castle 17 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
€1,65M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Rooms 23
Area 1 400 m²
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
€3,95M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Castle of the XIX century, 25km from the Tour, in the famous Loire Valley. Castle with a li…
€1,49M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,49M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,15M
Castle in La Ville-aux-Dames, France
Castle
La Ville-aux-Dames, France
Area 1 400 m²
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
€3,30M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
€1,25M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 850 m²
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
€1,65M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 700 m²
A beautiful castle with a romantic facade and attractive interiors is located in France, 30 …
€2,62M
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Tours, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 080 m²
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…
€2,31M

