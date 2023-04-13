Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grasse, France

Antibes
26
Vallauris
23
Cannes
4
832 properties total found
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Villa 6 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villain Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartmentin Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
5 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartmentin Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 5 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
95 m²
€ 889,000
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
186 m²
€ 1,990,000
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city cen…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
75 m²
€ 2,490,000
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
Villa 6 room villain Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
96 m²
€ 1,150,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
Villa 4 room villain Le Tignet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 4 room villain Mouans-Sartoux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…

