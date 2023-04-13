France
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Maritime Alps
Grasse
Residential properties for sale in Grasse, France
832 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
95 m²
€ 889,000
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
186 m²
€ 1,990,000
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city cen…
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
75 m²
€ 2,490,000
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
96 m²
€ 1,150,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
28
