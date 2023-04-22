Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Gironde
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gironde, France

Arcachon
4
La Teste-de-Buch
2
9 properties total found
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Villa 4 room villa in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 room villa
La Teste-de-Buch, France
210 m²
€ 2,267,200
A small corner of Paradise! Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you…
Villa 5 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
550 m²
€ 11,550,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in EXCLUSIVITY this magnifice…
Villa 6 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
210 m²
€ 2,310,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform presents this family villa of 210 sqm at…
Villa 3 room villa in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 room villa
Arcachon, France
151 m²
€ 934,500
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this new semi-detached house …
Villa 3 room villa in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 room villa
Gujan-Mestras, France
280 m²
€ 882,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this magnificent family house…
Chalet 16 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Chalet 16 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
1 115 m²
€ 3,297,000
The excellent château is located in Bordeaux, France. The mansion built in 1905 is located o…
Castle 9 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
560 m²
€ 1,685,000
The stunning nineteenth-century castle is 20 km from Bordeaux. The layout of the castle cons…
4 room house in Bordeaux, France
4 room house
Bordeaux, France
450 m²
€ 985,000
A wonderful house with a private vineyard is located in the south-west of France in Bordeaux…

