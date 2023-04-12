France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Chalets
Chalets for sale in France
Metropolitan France
22
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
11
Albertville
8
Courchevel
6
New Aquitaine
6
Rochechouart
4
Bonneville
3
Ile-de-France
3
Nice
1
Occitania
1
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
1
Show more
Show less
Chalet
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms
10 bath
750 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
3 bath
€ 1,280,000
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
3 bath
€ 1,420,000
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
4 bath
€ 4,104,000
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
La Garde, France
3 bath
€ 1,420,000
At an altitude of 1,800 m in the ‘Grandes Rousses’ range of the Alps, L’Alpe d’Huez is neste…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
La Garde, France
2 bath
€ 1,035,000
Alpe d'Huez is nicknamed "Sun Island" due to the exceptional amount of sunshine it enjoys. T…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
2 bath
€ 925,000
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Albertville, France
273 m²
€ 4,000,000
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Albertville, France
204 m²
€ 3,060,000
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Albertville, France
225 m²
€ 3,260,000
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
Chalet 12 bedrooms
France, France
400 m²
€ 5,200,000
The magnificent chalet is located on the sunny slope of the village of Forne, Val d'Ezer, France.
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Albertville, France
327 m²
€ 3,780,000
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Albertville, France
366 m²
€ 11,500,000
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Albertville, France
240 m²
€ 4,500,000
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
Chalet
Megeve, France
200 m²
€ 4,700,000
France Rona Alpa Mezhev New Chalet overlooking Mont Blanc New Chalet on a hill, 10 min from …
Chalet
Megeve, France
330 m²
€ 6,800,000
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the center of Mezheva Krajina is a rare chalet in the ver…
Chalet
Megeve, France
480 m²
€ 9,500,000
France Rona Alpa Mezhev Shale with decoration from a famous designer This chalet is a real s…
Chalet
Courchevel 1850, France
938 m²
€ 12,000,000
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
Chalet
Megeve, France
500 m²
€ 13,000,000
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the very center of Mezheva Shale in the very center of th…
Chalet
France, France
4 m²
€ 4,306,000
1937 Art Deco mansion with sea views, Antibes, France. The villa is completely renovated. It…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
700 m²
€ 988,000
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
Chalet 13 bedrooms
France, France
600 m²
€ 990,000
An excellent 18th century mansion is located in the Wine Apellación of Kensie in the Valley …
Chalet 7 bedrooms
France, France
900 m²
€ 1,950,000
An amazing 18th-century château is located in the municipality of Clermont-Savé, Gascony, Fr…
Chalet 17 bedrooms
France, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,515,000
This beautiful lock 19 of a century and surrounded with the park of 9 hectares is and locate…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
France, France
250 m²
€ 900,000
Ancient mansion in Normandy region. Normandy is one of France's most romantic and popular to…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
France, France
400 m²
€ 2,900,000
The luxurious 19th century traditional Savoy-style chalet is located in a small village wit…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
France, France
280 m²
€ 2,950,000
The charming chalet is located on high ground in an alpine village in France. The village co…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
France, France
210 m²
€ 315,000
The charming chalet is located in the area of the Southern Provençal Alps in the commune of …
Chalet
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
4 m²
€ 3,500,000
Lovely mansion in Tromán-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France The house has 4 luxurious bedrooms with b…
Chalet
Dordogne, France
4 m²
€ 3,100,000
The wonderful mansion is located in a quiet picturesque place in Beaumont du Perigor near Be…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in France
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map