Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Chalets

Chalets for sale in France

Metropolitan France
22
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
11
Albertville
8
Courchevel
6
New Aquitaine
6
Rochechouart
4
Bonneville
3
Ile-de-France
3
Show more
Chalet To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
3 bath
€ 1,280,000
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
3 bath
€ 1,420,000
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
4 bath
€ 4,104,000
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin La Garde, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
La Garde, France
3 bath
€ 1,420,000
At an altitude of 1,800 m in the ‘Grandes Rousses’ range of the Alps, L’Alpe d’Huez is neste…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin La Garde, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
La Garde, France
2 bath
€ 1,035,000
Alpe d'Huez is nicknamed "Sun Island" due to the exceptional amount of sunshine it enjoys. T…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
2 bath
€ 925,000
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Albertville, France
273 m²
€ 4,000,000
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Albertville, France
204 m²
€ 3,060,000
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Albertville, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Albertville, France
225 m²
€ 3,260,000
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
Chalet 12 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 12 bedrooms
France, France
400 m²
€ 5,200,000
The magnificent chalet is located on the sunny slope of the village of Forne, Val d'Ezer, France. 
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Albertville, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Albertville, France
327 m²
€ 3,780,000
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Albertville, France
366 m²
€ 11,500,000
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Albertville, France
240 m²
€ 4,500,000
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
Chaletin Megeve, France
Chalet
Megeve, France
200 m²
€ 4,700,000
France Rona Alpa Mezhev New Chalet overlooking Mont Blanc New Chalet on a hill, 10 min from …
Chaletin Megeve, France
Chalet
Megeve, France
330 m²
€ 6,800,000
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the center of Mezheva Krajina is a rare chalet in the ver…
Chaletin Megeve, France
Chalet
Megeve, France
480 m²
€ 9,500,000
France Rona Alpa Mezhev Shale with decoration from a famous designer This chalet is a real s…
Chaletin Courchevel 1850, France
Chalet
Courchevel 1850, France
938 m²
€ 12,000,000
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
Chaletin Megeve, France
Chalet
Megeve, France
500 m²
€ 13,000,000
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the very center of Mezheva Shale in the very center of th…
Chaletin France, France
Chalet
France, France
4 m²
€ 4,306,000
1937 Art Deco mansion with sea views, Antibes, France. The villa is completely renovated. It…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
700 m²
€ 988,000
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
Chalet 13 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 13 bedrooms
France, France
600 m²
€ 990,000
An excellent 18th century mansion is located in the Wine Apellación of Kensie in the Valley …
Chalet 7 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
France, France
900 m²
€ 1,950,000
An amazing 18th-century château is located in the municipality of Clermont-Savé, Gascony, Fr…
Chalet 17 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 17 bedrooms
France, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,515,000
This beautiful lock 19 of a century and surrounded with the park of 9 hectares is and locate…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
France, France
250 m²
€ 900,000
Ancient mansion in Normandy region. Normandy is one of France's most romantic and popular to…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
France, France
400 m²
€ 2,900,000
The luxurious 19th century traditional Savoy-style chalet is located in a small village wit…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
France, France
280 m²
€ 2,950,000
The charming chalet is located on high ground in an alpine village in France. The village co…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin France, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
France, France
210 m²
€ 315,000
The charming chalet is located in the area of the Southern Provençal Alps in the commune of …
Chaletin Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Chalet
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
4 m²
€ 3,500,000
Lovely mansion in Tromán-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France The house has 4 luxurious bedrooms with b…
Chaletin Dordogne, France
Chalet
Dordogne, France
4 m²
€ 3,100,000
The wonderful mansion is located in a quiet picturesque place in Beaumont du Perigor near Be…

Properties features in France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir