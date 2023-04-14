Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

147 properties total found
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
3 bath
€ 1,280,000
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
3 bath
€ 1,420,000
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
4 bath
€ 4,104,000
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
2 bath
€ 925,000
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
3 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 274,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 286,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 283,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 290,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 287,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 278,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 292,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 271,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 349,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 319,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 313,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 330,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 318,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 296,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
3 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 284,500
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
1 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
1 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 166,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Priest, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 232,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
2 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 208,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 312,500
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 Discover our new luxury complex "LE MAGNIFIQU…
2 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 242,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
3 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 282,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
2 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 243,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
2 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 217,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
3 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 270,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
4 room apartmentin Lyon, France
4 room apartment
Lyon, France
4 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 488,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2023 Life in the heart of a dynamic city Viorbann is a co…

