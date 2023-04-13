Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Finland
Mainland Finland
20
Lahden seutukunta
3
Mikkelin seutukunta
3
Raahen seutukunta
3
Helsinki sub-region
2
Imatra
2
Imatran seutukunta
2
Porvoo
1
Porvoon seutukunta
1
Rovaniemen seutukunta
1
Savonlinna
1
Savonlinnan seutukunta
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottage
Uusikaupunki, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
1 room Cottage
Kotkajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Elite and very rare place!Calculation is possible in St. Petersburg !!!Perhaps a remote tran…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
142 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 499,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms
15 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 38,700
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottage
Ranua, Finland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
Cottage with sauna by a forest pond in Ranua. This compact, well-maintained cottage has elec…
1 room Cottage
Vihti, Finland
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 86,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Savonlinna, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
Cottage on its own site in Kerimyaki near golf.field. The beach is about 500 meters away. T…
1 room Cottage
Raahe, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottage
Pyhaejoki, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 124,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saloinen, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Properties features in Finland
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map