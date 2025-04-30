Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Cottage 1 bedroom in Ylojarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Traditional holiday home in Ylöjärvi by the lake Kolmiloppijärvi.Sunny, gently leading to th…
$111,550
Cottage 1 bedroom in Urjala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Urjala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
The crown jewel of cottages would be here! 2023 completed complex near Lake Rutajärvi. The p…
$272,046
