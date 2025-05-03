Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Ostrobothnia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Ostrobothnia, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vora, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vora, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$258,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$420,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ostrobothnia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go