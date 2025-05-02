Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kotka
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kotka, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotka, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go