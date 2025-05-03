Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vaasa sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vora, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vora, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$258,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$420,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go