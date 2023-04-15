Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Finland, Finland

Aeaenekoski
24
Jyväskylä sub-region
19
Jaemsae
17
Saarijaervi-Viitasaari
13
Suolahti
12
Keuruun seutukunta
9
Jaemsaenkoski
6
Jyvaeskylae
6
95 properties total found
Apartmentin Viitasaari, Finland
Apartment
Viitasaari, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Viit…
Apartmentin Aeaenekoski, Finland
Apartment
Aeaenekoski, Finland
€ 13,574
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Ääne…
Apartmentin Karstula, Finland
Apartment
Karstula, Finland
€ 33,353
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kar…
Apartmentin Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Apartment
Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Keuru sells a completely …
Apartmentin Vihtavuori, Finland
Apartment
Vihtavuori, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Vihtavuo…
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Jämsä, 1-k…
Apartmentin Konnevesi, Finland
Apartment
Konnevesi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kon…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Laukaa, Finland
Apartment
Laukaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lauk…
Apartmentin Maemmenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Maemmenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Äänekoski,…
Townhousein Hankasalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 102,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Saeynaetsalo, Finland
Apartment
Saeynaetsalo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyv…
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Housein Aeaenekoski, Finland
House
Aeaenekoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhousein Hankasalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hankasalmi sells 1-k town…
Apartmentin Maemmenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Maemmenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Leuhu, Finland
Townhouse
Leuhu, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Aeaenekoski, Finland
Apartment
Aeaenekoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ääne…
Housein Haaskanperae, Finland
House
Haaskanperae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Townhousein Aeaenekoski, Finland
Townhouse
Aeaenekoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ääne…
Apartmentin Maemmenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Maemmenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Apartment
Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city center, near …
Apartmentin Leuhu, Finland
Apartment
Leuhu, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Jaemsae, Finland
Apartment
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Jämsä, 1-k…
Apartmentin Maemmenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Maemmenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ääne…
Housein Alvajaervi, Finland
House
Alvajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Apartmentin Vaajakoski, Finland
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Lukkoila, Finland
Apartment
Lukkoila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Jämsä sells 3-bedroom apa…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…

