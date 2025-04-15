Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tikkakoski, Finland

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Now releasing a beautiful terraced end apartment. Located on the edge of the forest, this co…
$173,279
3 bedroom house in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,150
2 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
$92,209
