Residential properties for sale in Laukaa, Finland

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$206,661
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
3 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$309,329
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
3 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,013
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
