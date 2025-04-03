Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Oliveira do Douro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Oliveira do Douro, Portugal

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with a paddle tennis court and s…
$279,589
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Oliveira do Douro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes