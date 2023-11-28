Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Marvila
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marvila, Portugal

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
€518,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Marvila, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir