Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony, located in a condominium under construction with it…
$341,233
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 118 square meters and a balcony of 9 square meters in …
$406,230
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes