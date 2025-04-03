Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Lourinha e Atalaia, Portugal

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$316,525
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,04M
