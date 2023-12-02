Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
€3,15M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir