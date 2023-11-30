Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Estrela
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Estrela, Portugal

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
€1,15M
Leave a request

Properties features in Estrela, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir