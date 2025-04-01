Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Carcavelos e Parede
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Carcavelos e Parede, Portugal

3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
$816,734
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Carcavelos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carcavelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
$584,154
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carcavelos e Parede, Portugal

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes