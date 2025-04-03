Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena, Portugal

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$311,067
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
$391,836
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes